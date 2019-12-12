Ciena hits Q4 revenue of $968 million, up 7.6% yoy

Ciena reported revenue of $968.0 million for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, ending October 31, 2019, up 7.6% year over year. For fiscal year 2019, Ciena reported revenue of $3.57 billion, as compared to $3.09 billion for fiscal year 2018.



Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2019 was $80.3 million or $0.51 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $64.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018. For fiscal year 2019, Ciena's GAAP net income was $253.4 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $(344.7) million, or $(2.49) per diluted common share for fiscal year 2018.



"Our outstanding Q4 financial performance rounded out an extraordinary year of industry-leading growth and profitability," said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. "Our innovation, diversification and scale uniquely position us to continue taking share while delivering improved operating margin and driving sustained EPS growth in 2020."



Some notes from Ciena:





One 10%-plus customer represented a total of 15.1% of revenue for the fiscal quarter

Three 10%-plus customers represented a total of 34.1% of revenue for the fiscal year

Cash and investments totaled $1,024.0 million

Non-telco revenue grew 25% year-over-year, led by web-scale customers

On track to have WaveLogic 5 in customers' hands during the company's fiscal Q1

On an annual basis, Packet Networking revenue grew 23% in fiscal 2019

Revenue from our Blue Planet business doubled in fiscal 2019

Headcount totaled 6,383