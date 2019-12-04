CERN deploys Juniper switches

CERN has deployed Juniper’s QFX Series switches, EX Series Ethernet Switches for its new data center core network and is evaluating Tungsten Fabric to create a network built for extreme computing.



CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) project is designed to observe up to 1.7 billion proton-proton collisions per second and produce a data volume of more than 7.5 terabytes per second. The data flow has to be filtered and reduced to a manageable level. The LHC experiments’ Trigger and Data Acquisition Systems handle data filtering, collection and infrastructure monitoring. Juniper’s switching portfolio provides high-throughput connectivity to support the data collection and infrastructure monitoring.



CERN’s Geneva data center network supports more than 15,000 servers and 260,000 processor cores. It enables researchers around the world to receive data from the LHC experiments for analysis. In the last 12 months, 370 petabytes of data have moved across the network.



“Juniper is very proud to be working with CERN by putting dynamic automation and a robust network in place and supporting the organization to embark on the next wave of scientific discovery to continue helping us to understand our mysterious universe,” said James Morgan, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, EMEA Juniper Networks.





