CenturyLink intros managed Network Storage

CenturyLink introduced a managed solution that allows businesses to store and manage data anywhere the CenturyLink network can reach.



The software-defined storage service encompasses block storage, object cloud storage, and cloud disaster recovery.



"CenturyLink Network Storage is a flexible data management solution that delivers storage and transport capabilities closer to where businesses require them, helping improve processing times while also reducing data storage and processing complexity across cloud, datacenter and edge environments."



https://www.centurylink.com/business/hybrid-it-cloud/cloud-storage.html