CenturyLink debuts home gateway with Wi-Fi 6

CenturyLink announced its next-generation home gateway featuring Intel's Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ technology to deliver gigabit speeds.



"Every year connected homes face the challenge of powering more devices and keeping up with emerging technology, so it's important for consumers to have a powerful gateway enhanced with the latest Wi-Fi capabilities," said Andrew Dugan, CenturyLink chief technology officer. "



"Wi-Fi 6 is designed for our ultra-connected lifestyles and is one of the biggest achievements in connectivity during the last decade," said Weng Kuan Tan, vice president and general manager of Intel's Connected Home Division.



The CenturyLink Wi-Fi 6 gateway will be available to consumers in early 2020.