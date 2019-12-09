CenturyLink builds out its Content Delivery Network in Asia

CenturyLink has strengthened its content delivery network (CDN) service capabilities in 11 cities across Asia Pacific (APAC) to cater to growing demands from global broadcasters, over the top (OTT) video streaming platforms and gaming companies to deliver high-performing web applications, ultra-high-definition (UHD) video streaming and game downloads.



Specifically, CenturyLink recently acquired video delivery solutions provider Streamroot and its peer-assisted streaming and multi-CDN capabilities as part of its strategic CDN expansion plans. Streamroot's disruptive content delivery model incorporates consumer devices into an edge-based delivery architecture offering the ability to achieve performance otherwise not feasible with conventional CDN delivery methods.



Francis Thangasamy, vice president, product management and services, CenturyLink Asia Pacific commented: "Expanding our physical network footprint in APAC while enabling performance improvements in hard to reach markets with our hybrid, peer-assisted CDN can provide CenturyLink customers a true competitive advantage. Our high-performing global CDN leverages consumer device telemetry, data science and disruptive edge delivery methodologies to help improve user experience during peak traffic hours and minimize the risk of inadequate or inaccurate planning for large events. We are also excited to share that CenturyLink is providing services for a prominent company that will broadcast a major sports event next year in Japan."



Pierre-Louis Theron, vice president of product management for CenturyLink and former CEO of Streamroot said: "APAC is demonstrating interest and early adoption of peer-assisted CDN streaming technology. Multi-CDN hybrid delivery solutions offer higher reliability by further decentralizing the distribution model to create more nodes in hard to reach locations. With this delivery technology, streaming providers do not have to overprovision bandwidth or make exclusive commitments to multiple CDN vendors to help ensure a seamless streaming experience."





