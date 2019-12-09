Cambium adopts Sequans’ LTE-Advanced chipset for CPE

Cambium Networks has adopted Sequans’ LTE-Advanced chipset platform, Cassiopeia, for two Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) designs for global markets. Both are high-performance integrated access devices with which Cambium Networks aims to meet the integrated data, voice, and internet access needs of its residential, business, and enterprise customers.





cnRanger 2 GHz Tyndall 101. An LTE Category 4 Subscriber Module with 14 dBi integrated panel antenna supporting TD-LTE Bands 38, 40 and 41. Available now.

cnRanger 3 GHz Tyndall 201. An LTE Category 6 Subscriber Module with 19 dBi integrated dish antenna supporting TD-LTE Bands 42, 43 and 48. Available mid-2020.