Cambium adopts Sequans’ LTE-Advanced chipset for CPE

Cambium Networks has adopted Sequans’ LTE-Advanced chipset platform, Cassiopeia, for two Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) designs for global markets. Both are high-performance integrated access devices with which Cambium Networks aims to meet the integrated data, voice, and internet access needs of its residential, business, and enterprise customers.
- cnRanger 2 GHz Tyndall 101. An LTE Category 4 Subscriber Module with 14 dBi integrated panel antenna supporting TD-LTE Bands 38, 40 and 41. Available now.
- cnRanger 3 GHz Tyndall 201. An LTE Category 6 Subscriber Module with 19 dBi integrated dish antenna supporting TD-LTE Bands 42, 43 and 48. Available mid-2020.
The LTE-Advanced chip inside the new Cambium Networks CPE devices is Sequans’ Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced chip platform, a member of Sequans’ StreamrichLTE family of products for broadband high-performance devices. Cassiopeia is compliant with 3GPP Release 10 specifications and supports highly flexible dual-carrier aggregation that allows the combination of any two carriers of any size up to 20 MHz each, contiguous or non-contiguous, inter-band or intra-band. Cassiopeia also supports other Release 10 enhancements such as new MIMO schemes, enhanced inter-cell interference coordination (eICIC) schemes for heterogeneous networks (HetNets), and improvements to eMBMS (evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service) or LTE broadcast. Cassiopeia features Sequans’ advanced receiver technology for improved performance.