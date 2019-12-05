BT Ireland tests 1.2 Tbps DCI from Huawei

BT Ireland has completed testing a 1.2 Tbps connection between two data centers in Dublin using equipment from Huawei.



The trial used Huawei-developed OptiXtreme series oDSP chips and high-performance optical transmission modules, which use a unique Channel-Matched Shaping (CMS) technique to sense key parameters of optical channels. AI enables the system to compensate for link impairments and optimize the transmission spectrum efficiency accordingly.



Huawei said its Super-C line system can deliver a single-fiber capacity of 48 Tbps.



https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2019/12/Huawei-BT-Ireland-Industry-First-1dot2Tbs-Transmission-RealTime-Trial