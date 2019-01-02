Monday, December 16, 2019

Brookfield acquires 130,000 towers from Reliance Jio for $3.7 billion

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will acquire a 100% stake in a telecom tower company in India from Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited for US$3.7 billion, of which Brookfield Infrastructure will invest approximately $375 million, with the balance being funded by its institutional partners.

The deal includes approximately 130,000 communication towers that forms the infrastructure backbone of Reliance Jio’s mobile network.

Brookfield says the majority of the towers are connected by fiber backhaul, which provides a unique platform to capitalize on the rollout of 5G and future technologies. Jio is an anchor tenant of the tower portfolio under a 30-year Master Services Agreement, providing a secure source of revenues for the tower company.

“This is a unique opportunity to invest in a large-scale, high-quality telecom business and participate in India’s high-growth data industry,” said Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure. “This is an attractive business that offers downside protection with meaningful upside by co-locating equipment from other Mobile Network Operators on the towers, which to-date, have only carried Jio equipment. Further growth is anticipated through a tower build-out program, which is expected to bring the portfolio to approximately 175,000 towers.”



AT&T sells 31 data centers to Brookfield Infrastructure for $1.1 billion

Wednesday, January 02, 2019    

AT&T completed the sale of its data center colocation operations and assets to Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners for $1.1 billion. This includes 18 Internet Data Centers (IDC) in the United States and 13 outside the United States. The colocation data center operations serve a diversified customer base of more than 1,000 companies. Brookfield has established a wholly owned company, Evoque Data Center Solutions ("Evoque"),.

