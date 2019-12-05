Broadband Forum adopts open model for its standards work

The Broadband Forum has officially adopted open principles to guide its standards development work.



The by-law amendment was passed on 14 October and the transition was confirmed at its Q4 meeting in Panama City, Panama.



“Our move to an open organization is very much like the key piece of a giant jigsaw puzzle that we have been working on for a number of years, so it is fulfilling to step back and look at the significant transformation that we’ve achieved to date,” said Robin Mersh, CEO of Broadband Forum. “That said, our evolution continues in step with the transformations taking place across the entire broadband industry. Broadband Forum is very much taking a leading role here; we are one of the first to make the shift, becoming much more like our sister organizations such as the IETF, the IEEE and the ITU. We would encourage anyone who is interested in helping open the whole broadband ecosystem to come and see the work we do in promoting both open source and standards.”



Broadband Forum also reports that its work has continued to progress rapidly, with initiatives being undertaken across key areas including 5G, the Connected Home, Open Broadband and next-generation access.



https://www.broadband-forum.org/