BP to close its European data centers as it goes all-in on AWS

BP, a leading global energy business, is closing its European mega data centers and migrating all data and 900 key applications currently hosted there to AWS.



BP's two European mega data centers, the largest that BP operates globally, host data from across all BP’s businesses.



AWS said BP's data center migration has helped the organization to improve operational efficiencies, eliminate upfront capital expenditures, and quickly adapt to market changes. In its global Downstream business, BP’s refineries run AVEVA Unified Supply Chain (previously Spiral Suite) software, a crucial decision-making analytics platform, on AWS. By deploying AVEVA Unified Supply Chain on AWS, a problem that with legacy solutions would have required seven hours of calculation time, can now be performed in less than four minutes. BP has also successfully migrated approximately half of its 65 business critical SAP production environments to AWS, which has improved system performance and integrity.