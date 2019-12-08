Azercell and Ericsson to develop 5G in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani communications service provider Azercell and Ericsson signed a three-year 5G Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of 5G in Azerbaijan.



Azercell and Ericsson have already delivered a test 5G network in the city center of the capital, Baku, and a pre-commercial 5G pilot zone in the popular Fountains Square area of downtown Baku.



The 2020-22 MoU will include the extension of the pilot zone, including 5G use cases, as well as the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the mining industry, agriculture, manufacturing, housing and communal services.



Vahid Mursaliyev, President, Azercell Telecom LLC, says: “Together with Ericsson, Azercell has launched the first 5G pilot network in the country and this fact puts our company on a par with the world leaders of the mobile market. We believe that 5G along with being a major step forward for mobile internet connectivity, will also open new possibilities for enterprises and industries to deliver greater efficiencies, productivity and empower user experiences.”



Ericsson notes that it already has more than 75 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique communication service providers, of which 24 are live.