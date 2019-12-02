AWS previews Quantum Computing cloud service

AWS is previewing new, fully-managed quantum computing cloud service based on hardware from D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti. The AWS Braket service allows scientists, researchers, and developers to experiment with quantum computing.



The company is also launching an AWS Center for Quantum Computing that will bring together quantum computing experts from Amazon, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and other top academic research institutions. In addition, an Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab will connect customers with quantum computing experts from Amazon and its technology and consulting partners.



“With quantum engineering starting to make more meaningful progress, customers are asking for ways to experiment with quantum computers and explore the technology’s potential,” said Charlie Bell, Senior Vice President, Utility Computing Services, AWS. “We believe that quantum computing will be a cloud-first technology and that the cloud will be the main way customers access the hardware. With our Amazon Braket service and Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab, we’re making it easier for customers to gain experience using quantum computers and to work with experts from AWS and our partners to figure out how they can benefit from the technology. And with our AWS Center for Quantum Computing and academic partnerships, we join the effort across the scientific and industrial communities to help accelerate the promise of quantum computing.”



