AWS previews EC2 instances running its own Graviton2 processors

AWS offered a sneak peek at its next generation of Arm-based EC2 instances powered by its own Graviton2 processor.



Graviton2 is a custom AWS design that is built using a 7nm manufacturing process and based on 64-bit Arm Neoverse cores. AWS says it can deliver up to 7x the performance of the A1 instances, including twice the floating point performance. Additional memory channels and double-sized per-core caches speed memory access by up to 5x.



AWS estimates up to 40% better price performance over comparable current generation instances for a wide variety of workloads, including application servers, micro-services, high-performance computing, electronic design automation, gaming, open-source databases, and in-memory caches.



Graviton2 will be able to run Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, Fedora, FreeBSD, and Debian. Container support includes Docker, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Amazon Elastic Container Service, and Firecracker.



https://aws.amazon.com/ec2/graviton/