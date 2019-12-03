AWS extends Oregon data center region to LA over private backbone

AWS has activated a Los Angelese Local Zone to provide single-digit millisecond latency to applications accessed in Southern California.



The new Local Zone in Los Angeles is a logical part of the AWS US West (Oregon) Region and is connected over Amazon’s private backbone network. Connections to the public internet take place across an Internet Gateway.



Customers using the AWS Local Zone in LA will be able to run various AWS services (including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud, Amazon Elastic Block Store, Amazon File Storage, and Amazon Elastic Load Balancing, with Amazon Relational Database Service support coming in a few months) local to their LA-based end-users for applications that require single- digit millisecond latencies.



AWS plans to launch Local Zones in other cities.



“Customers are excited about AWS Outposts because it gives them on-premises access to AWS compute, storage, and database with the same APIs, control plane, tools, and hardware as they get in AWS Regions. But, for some of our customers, they either don’t have an on-premises data center or want to get rid of their local data center, but still have a need for some of their workloads to run locally given latency requirements,” said Peter DeSantis, Vice President, AWS Global Infrastructure.

https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/localzones/