AWS adds VPC Ingress Routing

AWS introduced Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, a new service designed to help customers simplify the integration of network and security appliances within their network topology. For example, VPC Ingress Routing allows customers to scan all ingress traffic with an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) appliance or to use the same firewall in the cloud as on-premises.
Customers are able to define routing rules at the Internet Gateway (IGW) and Virtual Private Gateway (VGW) to redirect ingress traffic to third-party appliances, before it reaches the destination.
AWS announced a number of partners, including:
- 128T Session Smart Routers
- Aviatrix and AWS
- CloudGuard IaaS
- Cisco
- Citrix ADC
- FireEye
- Fortinet
- IBM Security
- Lastline’s Network Detection and Response Platform
- NETSCOUT for Smart Data Intelligence
- Palo Alto Networks' VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall
- ShieldX
- Sophos – Know where your VPC traffic is going
- Trend Micro
- Valtix
- Vectra
- Versa Networks