AWS adds VPC Ingress Routing

AWS introduced Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, a new service designed to help customers simplify the integration of network and security appliances within their network topology. For example, VPC Ingress Routing allows customers to scan all ingress traffic with an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) appliance or to use the same firewall in the cloud as on-premises.





128T Session Smart Routers

Aviatrix and AWS

CloudGuard IaaS

Cisco

Citrix ADC

FireEye

Fortinet

IBM Security

Lastline’s Network Detection and Response Platform

NETSCOUT for Smart Data Intelligence

Palo Alto Networks' VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall

ShieldX

Sophos – Know where your VPC traffic is going

Trend Micro

Valtix

Vectra

Versa Networks

Customers are able to define routing rules at the Internet Gateway (IGW) and Virtual Private Gateway (VGW) to redirect ingress traffic to third-party appliances, before it reaches the destination.AWS announced a number of partners, including: