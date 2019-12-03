Aruba integrates SD-WAN into AWS Transit Gateway

Aruba is integrating its SD-WAN solution with the new AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager. This will greatly simplify the deployment and management of networks connecting remote branch locations to Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs).



The integration enables customers deploying the Aruba SD-WAN solution alongside AWS will have the ability to monitor and manage connectivity between AWS resources and their on-premises locations using either Aruba Central or AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager in a simple and intuitive manner. Aruba Central completely automates the process of setting up and managing these networks using Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to interact with AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager.



“With branch locations scaling up to the hundreds – if not thousands – of sites, the need for flexibility and simplified management powered by the cloud is critical,” said Kishore Seshadri, vice president and general manager of SD-WAN Solutions at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “The integration between Aruba’s SD-WAN solution and AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager uses the power of the cloud to seamlessly connect branches to workloads in any region by connecting to the closest AWS Transit Gateway, accelerate VPN connectivity for any branch bypassing the public Internet, and deliver branch-to-branch connectivity in different AWS Regions.”





