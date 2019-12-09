Andes' RISC-V processor qualified for Amazon FreeRTOS

Andes Technology's Corvette-F1 N25 platform is one of the first RISC-V platforms qualified for Amazon FreeRTOS.



Amazon FreeRTOS is an open source operating system for microcontrollers from Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed for small, low-power edge devices.



“IoT, and AIoT, will be a big addressable market for RISC-V CPU,” said Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and Executive VP of Andes Technology. “By leveraging the advantages of Amazon FreeRTOS and Andes RISC-V platform, we can provide developers using Amazon FreeRTOS additional development platform choices and strengthen the Andes RISC-V IoT solutions for our customers.”



Andes' Corvette-F1 N25 platform is a FPGA-based Arduino-compatible evaluation platform. It comes with a 32-bit RISC-V AndesCore N25 running at 60MHz, 4MB Flash, 256KB instruction SRAM and 128KB data SRAM, and AndeShape AE250 Platform IP with rich peripherals such as GPIO, I2C, PWM, SPI, and UART. It also contains an on-board wireless module supporting IEEE 802.11 b/g/n.



