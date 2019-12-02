Amazon backs 3 more solar power projects

Amazon announced two new renewable energy projects in the US and one in Spain.



Amazon is backing solar projects in Lee County, Illinois and in Northern Virginia totaling 180 MW. The facilities are expected to generate almost 400,000 MWh of renewable energy annually. This will be Amazon’s first large-scale renewable energy project in the state of Illinois and ninth in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



In Spain, Amazon is pursuing a large-scale solar project southeast of Sevilla. Once complete, the new solar farm will provide 149 megawatts (MW) of new renewable capacity.



To date, Amazon has launched over 70 renewable energy projects that will provide over 1,900 MW of renewable capacity and are projected to deliver more than 5.3 million MWh of renewable energy annually. These projects include 21 utility-scale wind and solar farms and more than 50 solar rooftops installed on fulfillment centers and sort centers around the globe.



“Earlier this year, we announced The Climate Pledge, setting a goal to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net zero carbon by 2040. We also plan to run on 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030,” said Kara Hurst, Director of Sustainability, Amazon. “We’re committed to investing in renewable energy as a critical step toward addressing our carbon footprint globally.”