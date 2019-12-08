AI and the Customer Experience





How can AI and automation help to redefine the customer support experience?



Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore, briefly shares his 2020 vision for AI and customer service.



Uniphore, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, targets Conversational Service Automation. The company was incubated in 2008 in IIT Madras, the premier research institute in India, and has grown to over 150 employees located in the U.S., India, and Singapore. Earlier this year, Uniphore raised $51 million in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistema Asia, CXO Fund, ITP, Iron Pillar, Patni Family, plus other investors. John Chambers, CEO and founder of JC2 Ventures and former CEO of Cisco, is an active advisor to Uniphore and holds a 10% stake in Uniphore.



