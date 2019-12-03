ADVA supplies 5G network timing for U.S. operator

A major U.S. communication service provider is deploying ADVA's timing technology to synchronize national 5G services. The name of the carrier was not disclosed.



The operator is using ADVA's OSA 5420 Series of grandmaster clocks with GPS receivers to deliver highly accurate and reliable phase and frequency synchronization to the edge of its network, enhancing LTE connectivity and enabling mass 5G rollout. The OSA 5420 provides fully assured PTP timing and extended holdover performance, removing vulnerability to GPS outages.



“Our synchronization technology is ideal to support these new 5G services. As a source of phase and frequency timing, our OSA 5420 Series meets the stringent accuracy requirements that Tier 1 carriers need to take their spectrum utilization to new levels,” said Nir Laufer, senior director, product line management, Oscilloquartz. “With its extended holdover, our OSA 5420 helps to ensure next-generation services that are not only extremely fast but also reliable and resilient. It empowers this major American CSP to deliver the benefits of 5G connectivity to mobile, residential and enterprise customers right across the country.”



https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20191203-adva-timing-technology-synchronizes-major-us-5g-network