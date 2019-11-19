Western Union designates AWS as preferred strategic cloud provider

Western Union has selected Amazon Web Services (AW)S as its preferred long-term strategic cloud provider.



Western Union plans to move a significant portion of its infrastructure to the cloud. Western Union will be using AWS to build a more seamless and reliable experience for its customers who send money and payments to over 200 countries and territories through its mobile application, website, and agent locations around the globe.



With this move to AWS, Western Union will migrate from current datacenters to a microservices architecture.





