Volterra unveils distributed cloud platform for apps

Volterra​, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, emerged from stealth to unveil its distributed cloud platform for deploying and managing applications. The SaaS-based offering integrates a broad range of services that have normally been siloed across many point products and network or cloud providers.


Volterra has raised over $50 million in funding to date from Khosla Ventures, Mayfield and M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund), as well as a growing set of strategic investors/partners including Itochu Technology Ventures and Samsung NEXT. Volterra said it now has 100+ engineers and 30+ global customers.

The cloud-native environment can be deployed across multiple public clouds and edge sites. Key capabilities include:

  • Fleet-wide management of distributed applications and data across heterogeneous infrastructure
  • Globally distributed control plane with Kubernetes APIs for application orchestration and multi-layer security for workloads and data
  • Comprehensive compute, storage, networking and security for distributed edge locations
  • Secure, high-performance global connectivity across edge sites, private clouds and multi-cloud


Key elements of the offering are:

  • VoltStack deploys and manages distributed applications across multiple clouds or edge sites using industry standard Kubernetes APIs
  • VoltMesh delivers high performance networking and zero-trust security between multiple clouds and edge sites
  • Volterra Console​ is a management console for deploying and operating distributed applications at a global scale with centralized control and observability


