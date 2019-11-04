Volterra unveils distributed cloud platform for apps

Volterra, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, emerged from stealth to unveil its distributed cloud platform for deploying and managing applications. The SaaS-based offering integrates a broad range of services that have normally been siloed across many point products and network or cloud providers.
Volterra has raised over $50 million in funding to date from Khosla Ventures, Mayfield and M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund), as well as a growing set of strategic investors/partners including Itochu Technology Ventures and Samsung NEXT. Volterra said it now has 100+ engineers and 30+ global customers.
The cloud-native environment can be deployed across multiple public clouds and edge sites. Key capabilities include:
- Fleet-wide management of distributed applications and data across heterogeneous infrastructure
- Globally distributed control plane with Kubernetes APIs for application orchestration and multi-layer security for workloads and data
- Comprehensive compute, storage, networking and security for distributed edge locations
- Secure, high-performance global connectivity across edge sites, private clouds and multi-cloud
Key elements of the offering are:
- VoltStack deploys and manages distributed applications across multiple clouds or edge sites using industry standard Kubernetes APIs
- VoltMesh delivers high performance networking and zero-trust security between multiple clouds and edge sites
- Volterra Console is a management console for deploying and operating distributed applications at a global scale with centralized control and observability
http://www.volterra.io