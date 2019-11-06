Vodafone Business and América Móvil interconnect IoT services

Vodafone Business and América Móvil announced a partnership that makes it easier for IoT customers of both companies to deploy international IoT solutions by combining their respective IoT platforms and their expertise in IoT connectivity and services.



Vodafone Business customers will be able to connect IoT devices across Latin America; and América Móvil IoT clients will have access to one of the largest global networks via Vodafone.



“We are proud to be partnering with América Móvil” said Vinod Kumar, CEO, Vodafone Business. “With this agreement we further extend our IoT global footprint by partnering with one of Latin America’s strongest players. América Móvil´s coverage and expertise across Latin America will help us support our global customers in a part of the world where we have seen a surge in IoT adoption.”



"In América Móvil we believe in win-win partnerships that benefit our customers. We are excited about the partnership with Vodafone Business that provides our joint customers with the best user experience of two leading technology providers", said Marco Quatorze, América Móvil Value Added Service's Director.