Video: Building highly-resilient SD-WANs





Traditional out-of-band network technology started out with deployments in large data centers, providing the ability to remotely access network infrastructure, says Gary Marks, CEO, Open Gear. Deployments have quickly grown to the edge, where there is strong demand driven by IoT and other applications. SD-WAN is now driving strong demand for out-of-band solutions.



This video talks about using out-of-band technology to build highly-resilent SD-WANs.



