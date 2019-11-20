Verizon Business Group launches Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) service

Verizon Business Group has embedded its Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) service over its Private IP networks, creating a Zero Trust Architecture. The service is now available to the company’s global Private IP and Ethernet customers who currently run over 330,000 connections covering 800,000 network route miles in more than 150 countries. The technology isolates an enterprise’s servers from vulnerabilities and configuration errors and integrates multifactor authentication, using a One-Time Password (OTP) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) for multi-factor authentication.



“For the past decade, enterprises have connected their employees and third parties directly to their internal networks via virtual private networks (VPN). Once they are through the firewall, they then have access to a multitude of critical data. With Zero Trust Architecture embedded in the network, all users are isolated from the corporate network but are still able to directly access their authorized applications. It’s all about protecting corporate data, but also enabling people to do their job,” said Vickie Lonker, Verizon’s vice president of product management and development.



