Verizon adds Co Management to SD-WAN portfolio

Verizon introduced a Co Management service level for its SD WAN managed services portfolio.



The self-service portal enables customers to define intents based on users, applications, sites and their WAN links, and then apply the intents to different policy objects based on business needs. Giving customers self-control of application policies enables them to be more agile and responsive to their specific business needs, and ultimately, therefore, will enhance the overall user experience. Any policies and configurations that are not supported in the Portal or via APIs are still managed by Verizon.



Verizon said the new capabilities will make it easier to manage individual vendor complexities and provide uniform, intent-based interfaces across multi-vendor platforms. This new level of service gives enterprise customers the ability to change SD WAN policies (for example, Application Aware Routing, Quality of Service) through either the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) self-service, policy management portal (Portal) or Verizon’s Application Programming Interface (API) platform.



“By adding Co Management to our managed services portfolio, we are giving enterprise customers the ability to define and implement their SD WAN policies across their location based on a rules-based engine, themselves,” said Vickie Lonker, Vice President of Product Management at Verizon. “We listen to customer feedback, understand industry trends and continue to develop innovative SD WAN solutions that can meet the needs of any business customer.”





