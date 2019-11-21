Vcinity and Naval Research Lab demo fastest memory-to-memory

Vcinity and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) have achieved near line rate performance for memory to memory data transfer and remote data access across a 100G link from Washington DC to Denver.



The memory to memory data transfer was performed at 95Gbps across CenturyLink’s 100G circuit with ~37ms latency (between Washington DC and Denver). RAD X-1100 extended EDR InfiniBand (IB) fabric i.e., RDMA beyond the four walls of the data center and across the WAN with local performance. NRL also showcased client access to data with a double loop of the network adding the Chicago path to demonstrate RDMA extension and application execution at twice the latency i.e., ~74ms – equivalent to a cross-country link within the U.S.



The milestone was accomplished as part of NRL’s Resilient Distributed Processing demonstration at SC19 in Denver, Colorado.Vcinity and NRL have a long-standing relationship since the days when Vcinity’s predecessor, Bay Microsystems, enabled the first high speed data solution for high latency environments as part of NRL’s Large Data Joint Capabilities Technology Demonstration (LD-JCTD).Vcinity’s Radical X (RAD X) product family supports IB and RDMA over Converged Ethernet (ROCE) fabric extension and enables a seamless data fabric transparent to virtually any application. RAD X-1100 provides unmatched scalability of Vcinity’s global fabric extension capabilities with three pluggable interface modules of up to 120Gbps capacity each – supporting various interface configurations including EDR InfiniBand and up to 100G RoCE – in a small 1 RU form factor. The company’s RAD X products are integrated with its Ultimate X family of products to deliver a more turnkey solution for commercial and government enterprise.“We are delighted to be part of the first ever memory to memory transfer and remote data access demonstration at 100G. This is an important milestone for us and is a testament to our long-term commitment to NRL. We continue to scale our solutions for wider government and commercial communities,” said Harry Carr, CEO and President at Vcinity Inc.Basil Decina, acting director, Center for Computational Science of the Information Technology Division of NRL added, “NRL provided the original requirements, along with a prototype, for this type of technology almost two decades ago — we are proud to drive innovation within the industry and see it continue to advance. We have demonstrated a number of new capabilities at SC19 this year and this is one that we believe changes the way data will be remotely processed and moved across large distances.”https://vcinity.io