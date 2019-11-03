U.S. Commerce Dept. expects to approve export licenses to Huawei

In an interview over the weekend with Bloomberg, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the first export licenses to Huawei could be approved "shortly." He stated that 260 requests for export licenses to Huawei have been filed with the department.



