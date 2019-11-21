U.S. Air Force Base to deploy AT&T 5G

AT&T will deploy 5G services on Tyndall Air Force Base (Tyndall), which is located in the Florida panhandle. Tyndall suffered catastrophic structural damage in 2018 caused by Hurricane Michael’s Category 5, 160-mph winds.



Under the agreement with the Air Force, AT&T is rebuilding and modernizing communications infrastructure and capabilities across Tyndall. It is providing future-forward networking capabilities powered by AT&T 5G to support augmented and virtual reality, IoT, and a broad array of innovative technologies. AT&T will also deliver and manage commercial and private enterprise information technology capabilities at Tyndall. Initial services include mobility, cloud access, unified communications, voice, broadband, Wi-Fi expansion and an array of connected devices. AT&T’s networking solution at Tyndall will support network compute and storage as well as network edge capabilities that can more quickly deliver data and applications to users.



“The Air Force and AT&T share a vision for the smart base of the future: one that uses modern, commercially available communications capabilities to help our military maintain its globally competitive edge in defending our freedoms,” said Xavier Williams, President, AT&T Global Public Sector. “We’re proud to work with the Air Force and help fulfill its vision for how technology can power improvements in mission delivery while helping it keep its technological advantage.”



The Air Force also plans to equip its first responders and eligible public safety users at Tyndall with FirstNet – the nationwide, dedicated communications platform purpose-built for public safety. FirstNet operates on a dedicated core network that supports enhanced security and provides always-on priority and preemption services for Tyndall’s contingency and disaster response operations.



