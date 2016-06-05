Turkcell opens cloud data center in Ankara

Turkcell inaugurated a new data center in Ankara boasting a total of 33,500 square meters (361,000 square feet), the largest in Turkey.



The center will offer cloud services to public institutions and organizations through Turkcell’s subsidiary, Turkcell Digital Business Solutions. The facility’s data center and cloud services will also help international firms store data in Turkey.



“Our investments in Turkey’s data centers that comply with international standards constantly expands as a part of our wider vision of ‘Turkey’s data should be hosted in Turkey’, says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. “With our next data center launch in Corlu scheduled for completion in 2020, Turkcell’s investments will exceed 2 billion TL and further strengthen our leadership position in the market. Our centers will catalyze the continued growth of Turkey’s digital economy with our proven reliability in providing data center and cloud services.”





Turkcell inaugurated a new data center measuring 33,000 m2 (355,000 square feet) in Gebze, a suburb of Istanbul.The Tier III data center consists of 20 rooms of 500 m2 each. The building is supported by a 30-megawatt energy capacity and 25 generators of 2500 KVA each. Turkcell said its new facility has earned a Leed Gold certificate - a mark of sustainability and energy efficiency - and has been designed to withstand earthquakes of magnitudes of up to 9.0 on the Richter scale.Turkcell noted that in addition to the data traffic of Turkey, 50% of the data traffic to Georgia, Iraq and Iran goes through its network. Turkcell now aims to expand its international collaborations into providing cloud services for global content companies and act as a node for international data traffic.“As the global landscape of industrial production shifts to an ICT-focused mode with Industry 4.0, storing data safely and securely , and attaining the ability to analyze it become essential. With this new data center, we are providing the infrastructure for Turkey-based companies to benefit from these capabilities using the state-of-the-art technology at the highest global standards.” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell. “With our technology leadership in Turkey and international collaborations, we will establish a new Silk Road of information on fiber, and contribute to raising the profile of our country as a regional hub of information.”Turkcell also announced plans to open two new data centers in Ankara and Izmir, the second and the third largest cities of Turkey, in the coming 18 months. Upon completion of these two data centers, Turkcell will have 107,000 m2 of data center area.