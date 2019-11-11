Telit adds NB-IoT modules

Telit introduced two new Narrow Band-IoT modules offering low power consumption for battery-driven applications, such assmart metering for electricity, gas and water, smart city applications, smart agriculture and almost any type of industrial sensor or mass-deployment.



Telit's NE310H2-W1 offers a 15x18mm LGA form factor and is pin-to-pin compatible with 2G and LTE-M modules of the miniature Telit xE310 Family. Optimized for ease-of-design, high yield and low-cost manufacturing, this module is compliant to 3GPP Release 14 Cat NB2. The NE310H2 is also backward compatible with 3GPP Release 13 and LTE Cat NB1 standard.



NL865H2-W1 offers a 24.4x24.4mm VQFN form factor. It offers optional built-in eSIM and is also LTE UE Category NB2 compliant to the latest 3GPP Release 14.



"The launch of NE310H2-W1 and NL865H2-W1 will address some of the major challenges OEMs, integrators and device designers have been facing,” said, Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit. “Particularly for connectivity and battery life, our new modules dramatically increase the number of data points they can collect from their operations and customers via IoT devices. With IoT now possible at scale and cost, it makes many previously unviable deployments ROI positive.’’