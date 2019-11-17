Telia Carrier picks Ciena OLS for European network

Telia Carrier has chosen Ciena to be the supplier of a new Open Optical Line System (O-OLS) in Europe. The selected system will be deployed from the beginning of 2020 and will provide increased capacity across the European FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris) markets, as well as linking-up additional key locations in the Telia Carrier network, to create a European Express Network. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Ciena said Telia Carrier will also deploy its Waveserver transponders, powered by Wavelogic Ai and WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics, which can be deployed not only in the new O-OLS in Europe, but also in other existing Line Systems in the Telia Carrier network, in both Europe and the United States.



“Europe is an important market for long-haul fiber connectivity so being able to deploy and maintain a scalable and adaptive network is key,” said Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at Ciena. “Working with industry leaders like Telia Carrier supports our relentless pursuit of network innovation, enabling network providers to deliver richer, more connected experiences for their customers.”



“The new O-OLS from Ciena provides great flexibility and scalability, enabling us to strengthen our European network within our core transport infrastructure as the demand for high-performance capacity services in this region continues to grow”, said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier.