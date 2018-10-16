Telefónica leads first TIP Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway deployment

Telefónica is undertaking the first large-scale commercial deployment of Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG) technology developed by Telecom Infra Project (TIP). Infinera, and Edgecore Networks are suppliers for the project.



Initially part of a recently announced nationwide open mobile transport deployment by Telefónica in Germany, the DCSG solution is a white-box cell site gateway device based on an open and disaggregated architecture for existing 3G, 4G, and future 5G mobile infrastructures.



“We are excited to mark the industry’s first adoption of DCSG technology in a large-scale live deployment,” said Víctor López, Network Architect at Telefónica and co-chair of the Open Optical Packet Transport group at TIP. “Active collaboration between leading global service providers and systems suppliers in TIP’s open community has been critical to advancing carrier-class DCSG implementations that are beginning to deliver real-world value.”



“Telefónica is committed to an open networking strategy as a lever for our network transformation,” said Javier Gavilán, Director of Core, Network Platforms and Transport and IT at Global CTIO, Telefónica.



The installation leverages the Infinera DRX-30 and Edgecore AS7315-27X-DCSG hardware platforms.



Infinera said its Converged Network Operating System (CNOS), when combined with Infinera or Edgecore Networks’ hardware, provides mobile operators with mature IP/MPLS functionality for their cell site gateways. Additionally, the combined CNOS and carrier-class hardware provide a unique stacking capability that delivers simple node expansion and increased resiliency. Multiple gateway elements can be connected to double node capacity while operating as a single routing entity.



“We are committed to meeting the demanding requirements of network operators as they evolve their networks to address the challenge of a timely and cost-efficient introduction of 5G services,” said Mikko Hannula, Vice President, Engineering & Product Management at Infinera. “Through rigorous testing and design, we are pleased to collaborate with Edgecore Networks to pioneer and deploy solutions to TIP’s DCSG specifications and to mark this milestone for open networking with the first volume commercial deployment of the technology now underway.”





