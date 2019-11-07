Telecom Italia enters partnership with Google Cloud

TIM is forming a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deliver cloud and edge computing services in Italy.



The companies will offer of Public, Private and Hybrid cloud services. Also, as part of the agreement, the companies will work together on go-to-market initiatives to help accelerate the adoption of digital transformation technology at Italian businesses of all sizes.



In order to support its own business growth, TIM will heavily invest in its innovation and talent. This investment includes building wholly owned, new state-of-the-art data centers, up to Tier IV level, and hiring or training more than 800 cloud engineers in the next few years.



TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi stated: “Thanks to the partnership with Google, a world leader in innovation, TIM confirms its focal role in promoting the technological progress in Italy. In the next years, Cloud and Edge Computing will represent two of the key markets that will mostly benefit of the new products and services enabled by 5G technology”.



Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud stated: “We look forward to working together with TIM to boost our support for Italian enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.”