T-Mobile US to launch 5G on Dec 6

T-Mobile confirmed that it will activate nationwide 5G on December 6. The rollout covers more than 200 million Americans and more than 5,000 cities and towns across the country including millions in rural America. The carrier initially is supporting 2 devices: the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G or OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren. And both phones will be able to tap into Sprint’s mid-band 5G spectrum with the New T-Mobile in 2020.



Connecting Heroes Initiative, a 10-year commitment to provide free 5G access — unlimited talk, text and smartphone data — to every first responder at every public and non-profit state and local police, fire and EMS agency across the entire U.S.;

Project 10Million, which will provide millions of children with FREE service and hotspots and reduced cost devices. The company expects to cover 10 million households around the U.S. over five years;

T-Mobile Connect, a new $15 per month prepaid option — half the price of the lowest T-Mobile plan today — available to everyone, especially lower-income consumers.

“We’re building a 5G network that will allow us to deliver future New T-Mobile moves that are going to be SO massive we couldn’t WAIT to share the first few. We have definitively put a stake in the ground around the kind of company the supercharged Un-carrier will be and the ways we can put this radically better 5G network to work doing GOOD for this country — good for consumers, good for competition and good for innovation! Only the New T-Mobile’s transformative 5G network will FINALLY have the capacity and reach to make the BOLD moves we announced today that are squarely aimed at SOLVING inequities that have huge impacts on our society. When it comes to wireless service, many have been taken advantage of, left behind or completely forgotten. It’s time for another wave of change and the New T-Mobile will be at the forefront of that!” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile.In addition, T-Mobile announced three promises to follow completion of its merger with Sprint: