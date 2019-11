MEF's LSO Sonata APIs, which are designed for intercarrier connectivity, were a hot topic at MEF19 in Los Angeles. Carriers are now looking at bringing automation to LSO Sonata APIs, which can open up many more possibilities, says Rosemary Cochran, Principal & Founder, Vertical Systems Group. More than 50 Service Providers worldwide are now supporting MEF LSO Sonata.



https://youtu.be/hsPylMSjkc8