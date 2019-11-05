Spark New Zealand pilots private 5G solution from Huawei

Spark New Zealand is testing a private 5G solution from Huawei to provide connectivity for a sailboat from Emirates Team New Zealand ahead of the next America’s Cup.



The trial 5G service, which covers parts of Auckland Harbour, off Milford and Takapuna,is an extension of Spark’s existing 5G Lab in Wynyard Quarter in downtown Auckland, and uses test spectrum on loan from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).



It is delivered using Huawei equipment.



Spark New Zealand disclosed that the Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) has notified the company of the decision based on national security concerns.



Spark was planning on deploying Huawei equipment in its 5G RAN rollout. Spark said is disappointed by the decision but remains on track to launch 5G services by mid-2020.



