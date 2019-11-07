SiTime prepares for IPO -- MEMS timing solutions

SiTime, a supplier or MEMS timing, has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering of 4,300,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 645,000 additional shares of common stock at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $13.00 and $15.00 per share. SiTime expects to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “SITM.”



SiTime Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. The company has shipped over 1.5 billion devices to date.



http://www.sitime.com