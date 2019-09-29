Silver Peak automates direct branch SD-WAN to Office 365

Silver Peak announced expanded product integration with Microsoft cloud services, enabling enterprise IT organizations to centrally define workflows within its Unity Orchestrator to automate direct branch connectivity to Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Azure using the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform.



Specifically, the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform is now fully integrated with Office 365 IP address and URL web services, providing default support for Microsoft connectivity best practices. This new expanded integration extends the value of advanced capabilities like First-packet iQ application classification and local DNS resolution (for Office 365 endpoints), allowing EdgeConnect to identify and classify Office 365 application traffic on the first packet and now automatically directs it to the nearest Office 365 endpoint. Directing traffic to the nearest endpoint significantly reduces round trip latency for the full suite of Office 365 applications, assuring the highest levels of performance.









With hundreds of thousands of SD-WAN connections now active across the globe, it's clear that the technology has moved beyond earlier adopters and into a rapid-growth phase where carriers, vendors and even cloud providers are racing to differentiate themselves with enhanced services.



So, what's driving the next generation of SD-WAN?



“Virtually all Silver Peak customers rely on a combination of Microsoft products and cloud services, and the expanded integration announced today enables our joint customers to maximize user experience with Office 365 and Azure,” said Fraser Street, vice president of technical alliances for Silver Peak. “Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to customers to deliver a portfolio of API-driven integrations to automate connectivity to the most widely deployed, business-critical cloud applications and services from recognized leaders like Microsoft.”“Silver Peak integration enables our joint customers to easily and securely enable direct and local Internet connectivity for key Office 365 experiences across enterprise branches,” said Bill Baer, senior product marketing manager, Office 365 at Microsoft.