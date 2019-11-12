Siklu debuts Terragraph Gigabit Wireless Access

Siklu, which specializes in fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, introduced Terragraph-compliant wireless access products at Facebook's TIP Summit ‘19, which is underway this week in Amsterdam.



Terragraph is a gigabit wireless technology designed by Facebook.



Siklu expects to be in initial field trials in Q1 and commercial deployments in by mid-year 2020.



“We are excited about bringing to the TG ecosystem our wealth of experience in building and deploying large-scale mmWave networks,” said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. “This announcement represents a substantial acceleration of the introduction of our TG, 60GHz Fixed 5G systems and brings Gigabit-speed connectivity to data-impoverished communities across the globe.”



Siklu’s Terragraph product line represents the company’s third-generation of 60GHz multipoint solutions. The company says it has sold more than 80,000 mmWave units to date.



