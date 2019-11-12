Siklu, which specializes in fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, introduced Terragraph-compliant wireless access products at Facebook's TIP Summit ‘19, which is underway this week in Amsterdam.
Terragraph is a gigabit wireless technology designed by Facebook.
Siklu expects to be in initial field trials in Q1 and commercial deployments in by mid-year 2020.
“We are excited about bringing to the TG ecosystem our wealth of experience in building and deploying large-scale mmWave networks,” said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. “This announcement represents a substantial acceleration of the introduction of our TG, 60GHz Fixed 5G systems and brings Gigabit-speed connectivity to data-impoverished communities across the globe.”
Siklu’s Terragraph product line represents the company’s third-generation of 60GHz multipoint solutions. The company says it has sold more than 80,000 mmWave units to date.
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Siklu debuts Terragraph Gigabit Wireless Access
Siklu, which specializes in fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, introduced Terragraph-compliant wireless access products at Facebook's TIP Summit ‘19, which is underway this week in Amsterdam.