Reality check for the SD-WAN market





Quick reality check on SD-WAN... the U.S. market is currently in the high 100 million dollar range for carrier managed services. In comparision, the existing enterprise VPN service market, which includes MPLS and site-to-site VPNs, is valued at $12 billion or more, even though it is flat to slightly declining.



Erin Dunne, Director of Research Services, Vertical Systems Group, provides insight.



https://youtu.be/2JEKrDJrnwg

