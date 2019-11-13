Rakuten Mobile joins TIP

Rakuten Mobile, Japan’s newest mobile operator, has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) community and will contribute their 4G and 5G expertise and reference designs for disaggregated solutions to the TIP ecosystem.



Initially, Rakuten Mobile, the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network, will participate in the OpenRAN and OpenRAN 5G NR project groups to drive innovation for the TIP community. These initiatives are designed to support the rapid development and deployment of far more efficient and cost-effective 4G and 5G mobile network infrastructure.



“We are pleased to welcome Rakuten Mobile to the TIP community, which is significantly expanding the scope and value of disaggregation to the industry,” said Attilio Zani, Executive Director, Telecom Infra Project. “We look forward to collaborating on 4G and 5G market-ready solutions with Rakuten to make telecom networks far more open and efficient.”





