Qualcomm and Siemens test 5G private standalone in 3.7-3.8GHz band

Qualcomm and Siemens conducted a joint proof-of-concept project at the Siemens Automotive Test Center in Nuremberg, Germany that demonstrated the first private 5G standalone (SA) network in the 3.7-3.8GHz band.



Qualcomm is providing the 5G test network and 5G industrial test devices that run on our foundational 5G technologies, and Siemens is supplying industrial end-devices like automated guided vehicles (AGV).





“We are excited to announce our 5G private network proof-of-concept collaboration project with Siemens. This project will provide invaluable real-world learnings that both companies can apply to future deployments and marks an important key milestone as 5G moves into industrial automation,” said Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. & President, Qualcomm Europe/MEA. “Combining our 5G connectivity capabilities with Siemens’ deep industry know-how will help us deploy technologies, refine solutions, and work to make the smart industrial future a reality.”