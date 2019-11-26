Palo Alto Networks to acquire Aporeto for microsegmentation tech

Palo Alto Networks agreed to acquire Aporeto, a start-up specializing in machine identity-based microsegmentation technology, for approximately $150 million in cash.



Aporeto identifies workloads and applies microsegmentation across all infrastructures, helping customers secure their applications at scale. The company says its identity-based microsegmentation secures cloud applications by preventing East – West lateral movement and automating security policy for heterogeneous hybrid-cloud infrastructure



Aporeto co-founders Dimitri Stiliadis and Satyam Sinha have agreed to join Palo Alto Networks. The company is based in San Jose, California."We are thrilled to welcome Aporeto to the Palo Alto Networks family. We believe the addition of Aporeto’s unique machine identity technology will further enhance our leading Prisma Cloud capabilities and strengthen our commitment to helping customers secure their journey to the cloud," commented Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks."We have dedicated ourselves to helping organizations securely embrace the cloud. Teaming up with Palo Alto Networks allows us to bring our machine identity-based microsegmentation technology to a large customer base. We are thrilled to join forces to help customers secure their journey to the cloud," stated Dimitri Stiliadis, co-founder and CTO, Aporeto.