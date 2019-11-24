Orange launches its own 5G smartphone in Europe

Orange is the first operator to launch a 5G smartphone under its own brand in Europe.



The Neva smartphone, which will initially be available on existing networks (3G, 4G, 4G+) in select markets in 2019, starting with Poland. It will then be available on Orange’s commercial 5G networks across Europe as they go live, boasts 6.47 inch borderless screen with full HD+ definition; device-integrated AI which utilises artificial intelligence to manage files, photos and much more; facial recognition and in-display fingerprint; as well as a triple camera (48MP wide-angle, 20MP ultrawide-angle and 8MP telephoto lens). The smartphone will use Android Pie OS software.



Philippe Lucas, Senior Vice President, Customer Equipment and Partnerships at Orange, commented, “As we gear up to launch our 5G networks in 2020, the Orange Neva jet is testimony to our long-held promise to deliver the very best innovation and technology. This is the start of that journey as we prepare customers for the arrival of 5G.”