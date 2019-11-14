Orange launches first commercial 5G in Romania

Orange launched its first commerical 5G newtork in Romania.



Coverage is initially provided in the main cities – Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi – with other cities to follow throughout 2020 and beyond. The service boasts download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and average download speeds of 600Mbps.





Orange Romania is also pioneering a number of exclusive services only available to customers of Orange. These include the Number Share Service, which allows users to use the same phone number on multiple devices without requiring a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection, and the first HD Voice Plus solution in Romania, which offers greatly improved quality of voice calls. Orange customers will also benefit from eSIM and technology, currently only being deployed by Orange Romania.Orange Romania also noted its involvement in Europe’s Horizon 2020 research and development projects: MATILDA, SliceNet, 5G-EVE and 5G-VICTORI. Through this joint work with Orange Group research teams, Orange Romania has contributed significantly to the development and standardisation of 5G technology, being the only Romanian operator involved in standardising this technology at European level.Ramon Fernandez, CEO Delegate of Orange in charge of Finance, Performance and Europe, commented: “I am delighted that Romania, one of the most dynamic telecoms markets in Europe, is the first country within our global footprint to have achieved this important milestone. Orange Romania is important for us, both in terms of investments and driving innovation, with more than 3.5 billion euros invested since we entered the market. Today’s 5G launch, alongside new innovations like eSIM and Number Sharing, will serve as key use cases for further development and underpins the Group’s ambitions to deliver an unmatched experience to our customers as we begin our migration towards the next generation of networks.”