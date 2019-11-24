Orange divests operations in Niger

Orange has sold its entire 95.5% stake in Orange Niger to Zamani Com S.A.S. Zamani Com S.A.S. is wholly owned by Mr Mohamed Rissa of Rimbo Invest and Mr Moctar Thiam of Greenline Communications, both minority shareholders of Orange Niger. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The company’s services will continue to be marketed under the Orange brand during a transition period.



Orange says the Africa and Middle East region remains a strategic priority, however, the market environment in Niger led to this decision.





