Orange Business Services deploys ThousandEyes

Orange is collaborating with ThousandEyes to deliver real-time, end-to-end visibility on both its enterprise networks and the Open Transit Internet (OTI). Performance visibility ensures improved digital experiences across the Internet to Cloud service providers, Internet service providers and content providers.



The ThousandEyes platform allows Orange to monitor quality of experience at both the application and network level, and speed up troubleshooting in case of Internet-related performance issues. Customers will be able to gain insight into the internal and external dependencies that impact the end-user experience.



Orange has already deployed the ThousandEyes platform successfully with customers, including a German industrial manufacturer, who used it to determine the best cloud connectivity solution in China.



"With ThousandEyes intelligence and the Orange Flexible SD-WAN solution, businesses can see, understand and manage digital experience over the public Internet like it's their own private network and embrace Internet and Cloud with confidence,” said Craig Vario, Vice President, Global Channel Sales at ThousandEyes.



“As multi-cloud and software-defined networking become key deployment models for applications and services, understanding the Internet as a delivery path is crucial. With the ThousandEyes platform, Orange Business Services will give its customers the visibility they need to deliver a superior digital experience to users via both the Internet and multi-cloud. We strongly believe that the ThousandEyes platform will be a critical enabler of our Flexible SD-WAN value proposition to our global clients,” adds Anne-Marie Thiollet, Vice President, Connectivity, Orange Business Services.