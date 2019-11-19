OIF elects Board of Directors and Working Group representatives

OIF announced its new Board of Directors:
- Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity, continues to serve on the Board and was re-appointed as President
- Tad Hofmeister, Google, was re-elected (two-year term) and re-appointed as Vice President
- Martin Bouda, Fujitsu, continues to serve on the Board and was re-appointed as Secretary/Treasurer
- Ian Betty, Ciena, was re-elected to the Board (two-year term)
- Mike Li, Intel, was re-elected to the Board (one-year term)
- Cathy Liu, Broadcom Inc., was re-elected to the Board (one-year term)
- Gary Nicholl, Cisco, continues to serve on the Board
Officers:
- Ed Frlan, Semtech, was elected as Technical Committee Chair
- Klaus-Holger Otto, Nokia, was elected as Technical Committee Vice Chair
- Lyndon Ong, Ciena, was re-elected as Market Awareness & Education Committee Co-Chair, Networking
- Richard Ward, Intel, was appointed by the Board as Market Awareness & Education Committee Co-Chair, PLL (filling the vacant position)
- Dave Brown, Nokia, continues to serve as Director of Communications
Technical Committee:
- Junjie Li, China Telecom, was re-elected as Network Operator Working Group Chair