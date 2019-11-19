Tuesday, November 19, 2019

OIF elects Board of Directors and Working Group representatives

OIF announced its new Board of Directors:

  • Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity, continues to serve on the Board and was re-appointed as President
  • Tad Hofmeister, Google, was re-elected (two-year term) and re-appointed as Vice President
  • Martin Bouda, Fujitsu, continues to serve on the Board and was re-appointed as Secretary/Treasurer
  • Ian Betty, Ciena, was re-elected to the Board (two-year term)
  • Mike Li, Intel, was re-elected to the Board (one-year term)
  • Cathy Liu, Broadcom Inc., was re-elected to the Board (one-year term)
  • Gary Nicholl, Cisco, continues to serve on the Board

Officers:

  • Ed Frlan, Semtech, was elected as Technical Committee Chair
  • Klaus-Holger Otto, Nokia, was elected as Technical Committee Vice Chair
  • Lyndon Ong, Ciena, was re-elected as Market Awareness & Education Committee Co-Chair, Networking
  • Richard Ward, Intel, was appointed by the Board as Market Awareness & Education Committee Co-Chair, PLL (filling the vacant position)
  • Dave Brown, Nokia, continues to serve as Director of Communications

Technical Committee:

  • Junjie Li, China Telecom, was re-elected as Network Operator Working Group Chair

