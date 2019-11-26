NTT Com to open Osaka 7 data center -- largest in Kansai region

NTT Communications will launch its state-of-the-art Osaka 7 Data Center (Osaka 7) on December 1.



Osaka 7 boasts 3,800m2 of server space capacity, the largest in the Kansai region. The facility will eventually offer 9,500m2 and 4,200 racks.



NTT Com said Osaka 7's seismic-isolation design will minimize the impact on buildings and customer equipment if another powerful massive earthquake were to occur. In addition, Osaka 7 will be located in an area where flooding is uncommon and electric power during disasters will be assured thanks to direct connection to an adjacent substation.



Osaka 7 is connected to NTT Com's other data centers in the region via a high-capacity fiber ring. Beginning in February 2020, the carrier will offer a Flexible InterConnect service enabling Osaka 7 customers to securely interconnect data centers and cloud services for unified management of access points, bandwidth, and security settings.



NTT Com estimates that Japan's data center business is growing steadily at around 7% per annum and the domestic colocation market was valued at around 540 billion JPY in 2018.